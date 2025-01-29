Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 65.9% in January

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,887. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

