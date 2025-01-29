FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION Files 8-K Disclosure: Reveals 2024 Fourth Quarter Results Presentation

Flushing Financial Corporation, a financial services provider, recently disclosed its 2024 fourth quarter results through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the filing on January 28, 2025, the company shared its presentation for the 2024 fourth quarter results, which is now available to investors and on their website.

The presentation attached to the filing highlighted various aspects of the company’s performance and financial standing. It showcased several key points, including a successful $70 million gross common equity raise in December 2024, leading to an accelerated Net Interest Margin (NIM) trajectory for 2025 through balance sheet restructuring. The restructuring incurred some pre-tax losses but is expected to result in NIM expansion in the first quarter of 2025.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Flushing Financial Corporation saw positive developments with an increase in GAAP and Core NIM. Assets quality remained stable, and the tangible common equity ratio improved quarter-over-quarter.

The company emphasized actions taken to expand NIM and reduce volatility in 2024, focusing on loan and certificate of deposit repricing. They also highlighted enhancements in their digital banking services, particularly an increase in mobile deposit users and digital banking enrollment.

Moreover, Flushing Financial’s financial standing appears robust, maintaining ample liquidity with undrawn lines and resources amounting to $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company’s regulatory capital ratios are well capitalized, with a tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio of 7.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The filing also provided detailed information on income adjustments, net interest income, and non-interest income, along with a reconciliation of GAAP and core earnings. The company highlighted its conservative real estate lending approach, showcasing low leverage, granular portfolios, and manageable repricing risks.

Flushing Financial Corporation continues to focus on maintaining credit discipline, expanding profitability, and preserving strong liquidity and capital to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flushing Financial’s 8K filing here.

