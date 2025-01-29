Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,725.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
