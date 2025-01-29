Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUTFree Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FLUT opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.43 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,725.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.