Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)'s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 21,010,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,644,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

