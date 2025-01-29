Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

