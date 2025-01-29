Forsta AP Fonden Has $54.96 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.