Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $665.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $463.16 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.31 and its 200-day moving average is $627.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

