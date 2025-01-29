Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $363,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,798,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.99 and a 200 day moving average of $284.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

