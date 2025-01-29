Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.