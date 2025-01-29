Foster Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 80,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 117,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

