Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 893,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

