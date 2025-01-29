Foster Group Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $611,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.