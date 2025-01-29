Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,008 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

