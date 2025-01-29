Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after acquiring an additional 480,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

