Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $317.59 and a one year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.