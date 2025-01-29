Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.