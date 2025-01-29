Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE:EMR opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

