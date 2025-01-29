Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.