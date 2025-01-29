Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

