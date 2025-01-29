Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,142,000 after acquiring an additional 158,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $457.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.