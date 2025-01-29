Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,061 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

MAIN stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $136.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

