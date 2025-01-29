Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,818 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 398,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 880.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 224,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 510.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 229,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 191,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

