Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 685,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 372,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,007,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,648,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.0 %

PAUG opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

