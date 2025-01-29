Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.