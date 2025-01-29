Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

MARA stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 5.76. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

