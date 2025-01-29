Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.