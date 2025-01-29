Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,246,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $7,329,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPEM opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

