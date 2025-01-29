Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of FEDU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $22.70.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
