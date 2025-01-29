Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of FEDU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

