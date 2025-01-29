FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

