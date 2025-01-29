Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $217.83 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.