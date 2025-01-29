Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.68 and a 200-day moving average of $537.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

