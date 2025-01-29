Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 190,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

