Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 340 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Linde by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. The trade was a 75.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $435.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

