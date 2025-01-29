FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

