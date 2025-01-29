FY2024 Earnings Forecast for REGN Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $38.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $37.10. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.57.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $686.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $666.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

