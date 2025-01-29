FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lowered by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

