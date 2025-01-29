FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CIG Issued By Stifel Canada

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $9.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.26.

CIG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colliers International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total transaction of C$790,400.47. Also, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.21, for a total transaction of C$4,184,238.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,800 over the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

