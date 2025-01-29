FY2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Lowered by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 438.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.