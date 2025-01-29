FY2026 Earnings Estimate for WTW Issued By William Blair

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $326.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.91 and a 200 day moving average of $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $242.54 and a 1-year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

