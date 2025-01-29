GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Billion

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. GateToken has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $27.86 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $23.89 or 0.00023474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,747,004 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

