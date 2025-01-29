Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after acquiring an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 668.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 127,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

