Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

