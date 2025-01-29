Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $111.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

