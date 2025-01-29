Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 221.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,479,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after acquiring an additional 897,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

