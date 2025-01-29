Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,743 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,985,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPYV opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
