Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

