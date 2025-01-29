GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Zacks reports.

GBank Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBFH stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. GBank Financial has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

