GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Zacks reports.
GBank Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GBFH stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. GBank Financial has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.
About GBank Financial
