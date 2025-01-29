Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 321.6% in January

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.5 %

About Geely Automobile

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 7,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

