General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 46.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

