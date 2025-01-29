Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $265.70 and a 1 year high of $336.61. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.